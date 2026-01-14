BookMyShow crashes as ticket sale opens for India-Pak T20 World Cup

The match will be played on February 15.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 14th January 2026 10:26 pm IST

New Delhi: BookMyShow website crashed on Wednesday, January 14, minutes after the second phase of ticket sales for the men’s T20 World Cup went live, overwhelmed by massive demand for the India–Pakistan clash in Colombo.

The high-profile fixture, included in this phase of allocations, triggered a surge in traffic that led to an unprecedented number of simultaneous login and purchase attempts, causing the platform’s servers to go down.

“Several users reported failed transactions and long waiting times. The volume of concurrent requests caused the platform’s servers to crash,” said a source.

