Mumbai: The spirit of patriotism has returned to the big screen with Border 2, the much-awaited sequel to the iconic 1997 war film. Released amid massive anticipation, the film starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty is already receiving strong early reactions from audiences across India.

Viewers stepping out of theatres are calling it an emotional, goosebump-inducing experience. Social media platforms are flooded with reactions praising the film’s grand scale, powerful dialogues, and intense war sequences. Many users described it as a “thunderous wave of nationalism,” saying it brings back the era of big patriotic entertainers that make audiences clap and cheer.

#Border2Review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½/5

Power-packed, emotional, and patriotic.

Sunny Deol is pure fire 💥, the war sequences are massive, and the film hits hard with pride and sacrifice.

Old-school patriotism with big-screen spectacle must watch 🇮🇳🔥

— Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) January 23, 2026

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film a strong rating in his early review, calling it an outstanding cinematic experience and strongly recommending it to movie lovers. He highlighted the emotional depth, rousing background score, and the film’s tribute to the Indian armed forces as major strengths. His review has further boosted the film’s positive buzz.

#OneWordReview…#Border2: OUTSTANDING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐⭐️½

Power. Patriotism. Pride… #Border2 makes your heart swell with pride… The film salutes the nation as well as the armed forces… STRONGLY RECOMMENDED. #Border2Review



— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2026

Sunny Deol once again proves why he remains the face of patriotic cinema. His commanding screen presence, fiery dialogues, and emotional depth are being praised as the soul of Border 2, bringing back nostalgia from the original while adding fresh intensity.

Varun Dhawan impresses with a serious and gritty performance, stepping away from his usual roles. Ahan Shetty holds his own alongside senior actors, while Diljit Dosanjh adds warmth and energy to the narrative.

The film’s action sequences, realistic battlefield visuals, and powerful background score have drawn special praise. Emotional moments honoring soldiers and their families have left many viewers teary-eyed.

Though a few critics feel the storyline could have been tighter, audience response remains overwhelmingly positive.

Border 2 Box Office Collection

Border 2 has reportedly opened to packed theatres across India. According to Sacnilk, the film has witnessed a strong start at the box office, earning approximately Rs 5.56 crore net in India by 2 pm on January 23 across all languages. With positive early buzz and steady footfalls, the war drama is expected to see further growth as the day progresses.

The current projections for Border 2 suggest an opening day net in the range of Rs.35–40 crore. The war film is predicted to have a bigger opening than the blockbuster hit Dhurandhar.

With strong word of mouth and packed theatres, Border 2 is emerging as one of the season’s biggest crowd-pullers.