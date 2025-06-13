Mumbai: Aamir Khan, known as Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist, is finally back after a long break! He is currently busy promoting his new film Sitaare Zameen Par, which will release in theatres on June 20. In the movie, Aamir plays a sports coach who trains a group of specially-abled children.

The film is said to be a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par. As he goes from one interview to another, one comment he made recently caught everyone’s attention—and it’s about Shah Rukh Khan’s film Swades.

“Swades is boring film”- Says Aamir Khan

In a recent interview with Zoom TV, Aamir revealed that Swades was first offered to him before it went to Shah Rukh. He said, “I found it very boring! I had said this to Ashu when he narrated the whole story to me. In fact, I’ll tell you; Ashu narrated the story to me when we were making Lagaan. It was titled Kaveri Amma then. That’s what he told me.”

Aamir went on to add, “It was a three-hour-long narration. When he asked me how I liked it, I said I want to tell you my first reaction first. I said, ‘I got bored. It’s very important for you to hear this reaction. Ki tera thought kitna bhi noble hain, aur jo tu kehna cha raha hain woh bohot hi sahi cheez hain, aur bohot zaroori bhi hain, lekin itne boring tarike se kahega toh mujhe maza nahi aayega. Baki ka mujhe pata nahi hain but main bore ho gaya hoon. Aapko isko interesting karna hain. Actually maine ab tak film dekhi nahi hain Swades. Toh shayad usne correct kiya hoga… Logo ko Shah Rukh ka kaam khaas pasand aya tha maine ye note kiya tha (What you’re trying to say is very correct, noble. It is important, but if you say this in such a boring manner, I got bored, I don’t know about anyone else. I actually haven’t seen the film yet, he’d have corrected it, and people would’ve liked it then. I did note that the audience really loved Shah Rukh’s work in it).”

Aamir and Ashutosh: From Lagaan to Swades

Aamir and director Ashutosh Gowariker worked together on the hit film Lagaan, which was even nominated for an Oscar. After the success of Lagaan, Ashutosh narrated a new story to Aamir. At that time, the film was titled Kaveri Amma. It was about a NASA scientist who returns to India to find his nanny and ends up helping a village.

But after a three-hour-long narration, Aamir told Ashutosh honestly that he was bored. He felt the message of the story was good but said it was told in a dull way. So, he rejected the film.

Swades, which released in 2004, is now considered one of Shah Rukh Khan’s best films. It won National Awards and touched many hearts with its story about rural India, social issues, and the emotional journey of its main character.