Born with dwarfism, faced with challenges, Dr Ganesh Baraiya achieves his dream

Gujarat: Born with dwarfism, Dr Ganesh Baraiya never let his struggles define the course of his life. He stands at just 3 feet and weighs 20 kg, yet he now has a stethoscope hanging around his shoulders, serving as a medical officer.

Baraiya’s condition means that he also deals with 72 percent locomotor disability, but that did not stop him from dreaming of becoming a doctor.

The Medical Council of India (MCI) had initially denied him admission to MBBS, citing his height and physical limitations.

Undeterred, Ganesh kept fighting. He took his case to the Supreme Court with the help of his school principal, Dr Dalpatbhai Katariya. The court ruled in his favour, paving the way for him to study medicine. He gained admission in Bhavnagar Medical College in 2019 and went on to complete his MBBS degree, internship and training.

In an interview with ANI, he said, “My primary education was from my village. I took the NEET UG exam in 2018 but the Medical Council of India rejected me due to my disability. I was very dejected. We lost the case in the Gujarat High Court, but we moved the Supreme Court which ruled that no one can stop you because of your disability and a seat will be reserved for you in 2019.”

#WATCH | Bhavnagar, Gujarat: Dr Ganesh Baraiya overcomes legal hurdles being differently abled and works as a medical officer in a civil hospital.



Born to an illiterate farmer from Gorkhi village of Bhavnagar, he is eight of nine siblings.

At the age of ten, a circus troupe had offered his family Rs 5 lakh to “buy” him. They told his father he was only good enough to work there.

His father had them chased away, and since then has fiercely protected Ganesh, fearing his possible abduction, Indian Express reported.

However, the course of his life completely changed on November 26 when he received a formal appointment as “Bonded Medical Officer Class-2” at the Bhavnagar General Hospital.

Now Ganesh officially works as a medical officer in a civil hospital.

Ganesh’s story serves as an inspiration to those born with disabilities, who have no choice in the way the world treats them, but to strive and fight to achieve their dreams.