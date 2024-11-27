Both Houses in Parliament adjourned over Adani row

New Delhi: On the third day of Winter Session, the Parliament was adjourned for the day amid intense protest by the Opposition members over the Adani controversy, recent violence in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh and other issues.

Lok Sabha

On Wednesday, November 27, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon amid protests. As soon as the House met for the day, many Opposition members, including from Congress, were on their feet as they sought to raise various issues.

Some members from Congress and the Samajwadi Party were in the well, while other opposition members stood in the aisle and shouted slogans.

Speaker Om Birla asked the Opposition members to allow the Question Hour and said they can take up their issues later.

Amid the din, one question was taken up.

However, the protests continued and the proceedings, which went on for about six minutes, were adjourned till noon.

The Opposition members wanted to discuss the Adani controversy and the recent violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal.

The Adani Group said on Wednesday that Gautam Adani, and his nephew Sagar have not been charged with any violation of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in the indictment that authorities filed in the New York court in an alleged bribery case.

Rajya Sabha

Adani issue dominated the proceedings in the higher House prompting chairman Jagdeep Dhankar to adjourn Rajya Sabha.

The proceedings were briefly adjourned in the morning session due to Opposition protest, and when the House re-assembled at 11.30 AM, there were identical scenes.

The trouble started after Dhankhar rejected 18 notices under a rule of the House to suspend scheduled business and take up issues mentioned in the notices.

The notices related to demand for ‘constitution of a JPC to investigate the alleged misconduct, including corruption, bribery, financial irregularities of the Adani Group in connivance with other authorities’, violence in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh and rising incidents of crime in the national capital.

“Upper House needs to reflect and follow well-established traditions that ruling of the Chair requires reference and not cause differences. I have, in detail, given reasons why, in these situations, notices are not being accepted,” Dhankhar said while rejecting the notices under Rule 267 of the House.

On Monday also, the Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day during the morning session itself as opposition insisted on raising the issues related to Adani Group.

There was no sitting of the House on Tuesday.