Bottles, chairs hurled at minister Malla Reddy at Reddy’s Garjana

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at “Reddy’s Simha Garjana” in Ghatkesar area after the labour minister Ch Malla Reddy was attacked with water bottles and chairs.

Demanding the formation of 5000 crore rupees Reddy corporation, the Reddy’s JAC on Sunday had organized a public meeting for the members of the community. In this meeting Minister Ch Malla Reddy was also invited.

When the minister started addressing the gathering and praising the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, few persons started opposing his speech and later on the voices were echoing to stop the address.

Labour Minister Ch Mallareddy attacked with bottles and chairs # Reddy's garjana pic.twitter.com/iqjzPyoRLo — S.M. Bilal (@Bilaljourno) May 29, 2022

Since the Minister Malla Reddy continued to deliver the speech, few persons started attacking the minister with water bottles, chairs and slippers were also hurled at him resulting in his hasty exit from the venue.

Amid tension at Garjana, the Rachakonda police immediately cordoned off the dais and safely escorted him to his bullet proof vehicle and while he exited, chairs and water bottles were hurled at his convoy.

It may be remembered that recently Minister Malla Reddy made a scathing attack on Telangana Congress Chief A Revanth Reddy for his statement against the Velma community.