Bottu must for students once BJP wins Telangana: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s remark that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would make bottu (bindi) mandatory for Hindu students once the party comes to power in Telangana has triggered sharp criticism, with many questioning why the response to the Success School homework row centred on religious symbols rather than concerns for student safety or education.

The controversy began after parents of a Class 2 student at Success School in Hyderabad’s Saidabad found homework in the child’s diary instructing him to recite and write the Kalma and Surah Fatiha. The student’s relative, Supriya Goud, said the diary contained religion-related assignments that were not meant for the child, and questioned how many other students may have been given similar homework.

The school terminated the teacher involved and permanently barred her from future employment with the group. The student’s father later accepted the school’s apology and withdrew the police complaint. However, the row continued to escalate politically. BJP leaders staged a protest outside the school demanding its closure and the principal’s removal, and police detained around 30 BJP workers during the demonstration.

Also Read Hyderabad school sacks teacher after row over Surah Fatiha homework

Bandi Sanjay, reacting to the incident, accused the school management of “forcefully attacking Hindu culture” and criticised the silence of “so-called secular organisations.” He said the entire Hindu community should condemn the incident, and warned that if such incidents are ignored today, they will spread across Telangana tomorrow. He also referenced a separate case involving an auto driver named Bharat, questioning police action taken against him over religious messages displayed on his vehicle.

Expressing confidence that the BJP would form the next government in Telangana, Bandi Sanjay said the party would make bottu mandatory for Hindu students and take steps to promote Hindu culture and traditions.

As of Friday, July 17, heavy police security remained deployed outside Success School following continued protests, with the school premises deserted and no students or staff present past 9 am.