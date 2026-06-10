Bouncer, health counsellor held for supplying ganja in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Bandlaguda police arrested two individuals for allegedly possessing and selling ganja and seized 220 grams of the contraband during a raid conducted near Crystal Town Colony in Bandlaguda, near Jalpally, Hyderabad.

According to the police, they received specific information about the sale and consumption of ganja at an open place in Crystal Town Colony. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, a police team conducted a raid on Sunday, June 7 and found seven persons gathered at the location.

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Officers discovered the ganja and arrested Sidharth Satish, a bouncer by profession, and Ismail Khan, who works as a health counsellor and personal assistant to a doctor. Both are 22 years of age.

Both men confessed to procuring, possessing, consuming and selling ganja. During interrogation, Sidharth Satish said that he had procured the narcotic substance from Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu, and supplied it to consumers here. Investigators suspect that the accused had been selling small quantities of the drug to users in and around the locality.

Police identified five consumers – Attaullah Khan, Mohammed Shahid, Velagetti Rajesh, Ateeq Pasha and Shoaib Khan.

Police conducted further searches and recovered an additional quantity of ganja concealed in a white polythene bag. The total of 220 grams was seized.

A case under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered. Sidharth Satish and Ismail Khan have been taken into custody.