Hyderabad woman held with 2kg ganja; probe reveals wider network

Hyderabad: EAGLE Force Telangana, in coordination with the Customs Department and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a Hyderabad woman for allegedly transporting ganja.

The woman, Doddi Suri Kala, landed at Hyderabad Airport from Bangkok on June 6, with 2.15 kilograms of OG weed ganja concealed among her belongings.

She was immediately taken into custody by the Customs Department.

According to a press release, Suri Kala is a resident of Sanathnagar who travelled to Thailand to bring narcotics into India. She claimed she was repeatedly lured into foreign trips under the pretext of carrying harmless items such as chocolates and biscuits.

Her interrogation led to Challil Puthanpurayil Nafsheed alias Alex and his associate Raju Biswas coordinating drug transport operations using vulnerable individuals.

Nafsheed allegedly lured women junior artists from Hyderabad with financial struggles into carrying OG weed ganja from Thailand. They paid them Rs 20,000 for every trip they made.

A Look-Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against the suspects. Further investigation is underway to identify additional members of the syndicate and dismantle the entire trafficking chain.

This is a significant breakthrough against international narcotics trafficking.