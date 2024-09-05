Boy expelled from school for ‘threats to convert people, feed them non-veg’

A seven-year-old Muslim student was reportedly expelled from Hilton Public School in Amroha for allegedly bringing non-vegetarian food for lunch and stating that he would convert Hindus to Muslims by feeding them non-veg food and would destroy temples. The incident came to light after a video circulated on social media recording the conversation between the school principal, Avnish Sharma and boy’s mother, Sabra Saifi.

In the video, Avnish Sharma, made controversial remarks in defence of the expulsion, claiming the child talked about “destroying our temples, killing Hindus, destroying the Ram Temple. We cannot educate such children.”

The principal also threatened to call the police and demanded that the family send a male member of the household to discuss the matter further.

The student’s mother, Sabra Saifi, alleged that her child had been a victim of hatred and was locked in a room alone for several hours. She further stated that her son had complained of Hindu-Muslim discussions among students for the past three months, but the principal countered, accusing the mother of instilling such ideas in her child.

A school principal Avneesh Sharma is openly accusing a little boy based on his own hatred towards the Muslim community. He is accusing a 7 yr-old Muslim boy of breaking temples and converting Hindus.



C'C: @dmamroha @amrohapolice pic.twitter.com/Fqxi7hXDMr — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) September 5, 2024

When Sabra Saifi sought a refund of school fees from the nursery till now after being told to collect a transfer certificate (TC), the principal denied the request. The principal justified his actions, claiming other students had complained that the boy had said he would convert Hindus to Muslims by feeding them non-veg food and would destroy temples.

Also Read After being thrashed and paraded naked, Class 12 student held under POCSO

The child’s mother has reportedly filed a written complaint with the Chief Minister, District Magistrate, and Superintendent of Police. The SP has assured that the school authorities will be called for a face-to-face discussion to resolve the issue