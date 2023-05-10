Boycott Adipurush trends on Twitter: Religious sentiments hurt?

Mumbai: T-Series Productions and Retrophiles’s upcoming mythological film ‘Adipurush’ which is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana has landed into controversy before its release. Helmed by Om Raut, the film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan along with Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in supporting roles. The trailer of the movie was released yesterday on the 9th of May.

Moments after the release of the trailer of the movie, various orthodox Hindu organisations and a few politicians opposed it. The movie is currently trending on Twitter and some of the netizens are either seeking a ban on the movie or demanding changes.

Expressing his disagreement with the makers of the movie, the head priest of Ram Temple in Ayodhya Satyendra Das said, “The way in which Ravana has been depicted is absolutely wrong and condemnable. Through the media, we demand an immediate ban on the film.”

He further said Om Raut does not show Lord Rama and Hanuman as mentioned in the epic either and hence goes against their dignity.

Satyendra Das is not only the person who seeks ban on the movie but BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj also said that the film makes a mockery of Hindu deities. He said, “Raavan looks like a Muslim invader in the film while Hanuman`s image has been distorted beyond recognition which is highly condemnable. Filmmakers think they can get away with any level of cinematic liberty. This cannot be permitted.”

Apart from priests and politicians, netizens too slammed the makers of the movie. One of the Twitter user wrote, ” They have turned the chapter of Ramayana upside down and shown the form of Hanuman and Ram in such a bad way..#BoycottAdipurush.” ”Hanuman ji ‘s looks in Adipurush looks more like designed by Abdul. intentionally make bad movies related to our dharma so that they fail at the box office, another user tweeted.

A third user Tweeted, ”I will not watch this movie, none from my family and friends will watch this mockery of Shri Ram, Shri Sita and Shri Hanuman. #BoycottAdipurush.”

Well, it seems that the movie may fall prey to the Boycott trend. What is your opinion about the movie, do let us know in the comments section and check out the more tweets below.

