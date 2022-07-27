BoycottFlipkart trends, it has Sushant Singh Rajput’s connect

Mumbai: The internet has expressed severe displeasure over Flipkart for selling a T-shirt referring to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘depression’. The T-shirt has an artwork of SSR printed on it with the words, ‘Depression like drowning’.
#BoycottFlipkart is one of the top trends on Twitter today as netizens are slamming e-commerce website for selling products with ‘misleading’ quotes and allegedly defaming the actor.
Several social media users, including Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans, are calling out Flipkart. One netizen wrote, “Country has not yet come out of the shock of Sushant’s tragic death. We will keep raising our voice for justice. Flipkart should be ashamed of this heinous act and should apologize that such an incident will not be repeated again.#BoycottFlipkart.”
Another user called for immediate removal of the product from the website as they wrote, “Soulless creatures trying to mint money at other person’s suffering.. Disgusting @Flipkart @flipkartsupport Can you remove this hurtful product from your platform. #BoycottFlipkart.”
A third person wrote, “I will serve notice to @Flipkart tonight (for approving a material which is defaming a deceased) as a common & responsible citizen,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “#flipcart you can’t do marketing of your product by dragging a dead person. Think about there family members..karma will catch you soon.”
For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He was found dead at his Mumbai residence under mysterious circumstances. He was best known for films like Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, among others. His last film was Dil Bechara.