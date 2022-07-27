BoycottFlipkart trends, it has Sushant Singh Rajput’s connect

Mumbai: The internet has expressed severe displeasure over Flipkart for selling a T-shirt referring to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘depression’. The T-shirt has an artwork of SSR printed on it with the words, ‘Depression like drowning’.

Now what’s this nonsense Flipcart????



Dragging a dead soul n labelling d specific pic as “Depression”!!! 😡🤬



What kind of cheap marketing is this ???#BoycottFlipkart#HumanityFirst pic.twitter.com/lJMSbHrDEe — Kõêl Śîñhä 🚩🇮🇳 (@cocoapiie) July 26, 2022

#BoycottFlipkart is one of the top trends on Twitter today as netizens are slamming e-commerce website for selling products with ‘misleading’ quotes and allegedly defaming the actor.

Several social media users, including Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans, are calling out Flipkart. One netizen wrote, “Country has not yet come out of the shock of Sushant’s tragic death. We will keep raising our voice for justice. Flipkart should be ashamed of this heinous act and should apologize that such an incident will not be repeated again.#BoycottFlipkart.”

Country has not yet come out of the shock of Sushant's tragic death.



We will keep raising our voice for justice..



Flipkart should be ashamed of this heinous act and should apologize that such incident will not be repeated again.#BoycottFlipkart pic.twitter.com/wEVLPYl5EH — Kashyap (@Kashyap_updates) July 26, 2022

Another user called for immediate removal of the product from the website as they wrote, “Soulless creatures trying to mint money at other person’s suffering.. Disgusting @Flipkart @flipkartsupport Can you remove this hurtful product from your platform. #BoycottFlipkart.”

Soulless creatures trying to mint money at other person's suffering.. Disgusting @Flipkart @flipkartsupport Can you remove this hurtful product from your platform. #BoycottFlipkart https://t.co/dNzrSuELI8 — Vandana – #CBIforPalghar (@iamwhat31702379) July 26, 2022

A third person wrote, “I will serve notice to @Flipkart tonight (for approving a material which is defaming a deceased) as a common & responsible citizen,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “#flipcart you can’t do marketing of your product by dragging a dead person. Think about there family members..karma will catch you soon.”

Update



I will serve notice to .@Flipkart tonight (for approving a material which is defaming a deceased) as a common & responsible citizen.



Cc: .@withoutthemind di .@divinemitz di .@soniaRainaV di .@FlipkartStories .@flipkartsupport & BW Killed SSR DreamProjects TL participants — Rudrabha Mukherjee 🇮🇳 (@imrudrabha) July 26, 2022

I was happy to see Sushant sir t-shirt

But then I see the line

Depression is like drowing



Who are you to decide he was depressed or not❓

The case is still not solved yet



Shame on u 😡@Flipkart @FlipkartSellers @flipkart_tech #BoycottFlipkart



Sushant 4m Dreamer 2 Achiever pic.twitter.com/Ag3gxoUMpP — Justice4SSR (@Justice132465) July 26, 2022

#BoycottFlipkart



Now Flipkart cm out as t new on t list of abusers of Sushant Singh Rajput



Shame on Flipkart

You r now earning money on an innocent deceased soul by tagging him as a mental patient



Is tat much worst condition u r in right now..??



Sushant 4m Dreamer 2 Achiever — Soma Dutta (@SomaDut96461948) July 26, 2022

#BoycottFlipkart



This t e commerce 'giant' frm whom Sushant gt proposal to b their brand ambassador

This is t e commerce 'giant' who chosed t Bhatt ki beti n damad for endorsement

This is t e commerce 'giant' who now cm out as another puppet of bwd



Sushant 4m Dreamer 2 Achiever — Soma Dutta (@SomaDut96461948) July 26, 2022

How even someone think of something like this??? #BoycottFlipkart pic.twitter.com/Lu4skK8Gs5 — Abirami Baskar (@Skaterabidancer) July 26, 2022

It is not a correct way to develop your online stores first you remove this t-shirts from sale. Don't play with another emotions #BoycottFlipkart pic.twitter.com/vcXj8eskm8 — Dinesh palaniappan (@inpaldin1) July 26, 2022

Shame on you @Flipkart. You want to malign a person who is no more to defend himself 💔#BoycottFlipkart



Smear Campaign Against SSR pic.twitter.com/VizYzl5Z5o — Varsha 🇮🇳 (@TherealVarsha) July 27, 2022

I am glad that I was never your customer & will never be in future @Flipkart @flipkartsupport , those who forgot humanity to defame the one who is not here defend himself, those who are involved in Smear Campaign Against SSR . I support #BoycottFlipkart . pic.twitter.com/4aW3wAH7PX — Koushani Kundu (@kundu_koushani) July 27, 2022

You've no right to do marketing of your product by dragging a dead person

❌

Shame on you Flipkart@Flipkart @FlipkartSellers @flipkart_tech #BoycottFlipkart



Sushant 4m Dreamer 2 Achiever pic.twitter.com/VkDdSaFQ1J — Justice4SSR (@Justice132465) July 26, 2022

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He was found dead at his Mumbai residence under mysterious circumstances. He was best known for films like Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, among others. His last film was Dil Bechara.