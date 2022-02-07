BoycottHyundai, #BoycottKFC, #BoycottKIA trend on Twitter; here’s why

Outrage broke out on Twitter on Monday after the Pakistan counterparts of Hyundai, KIA and KFC tweeted out in support of Kashmir Solidarity Day, on February 5.

“Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom,” Hyundai Pakistan had tweeted.

“We stand united for the freedom of Kashmir, ” tweeted KIA Pakistan.

KFC was also dragged into the controversy after its verified Facebook page, @KFCPakistan posted a picture message showing its solidarity with Kashmir.

Screenshots of social media posts surfaced on Twitter, following which the outrage escalated with people calling for a boycott against the brands with the hashtags Boycott Hyundai, #BoycottKFC, #BoycottKIA, and #BoycottPizzaHut.

India’s neighbour Pakistan observes February 5 as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ as a mark of its support to the so-called ‘separatist’ movement in Kashmir.

Soon social media users started forwarding the controversial post and also tagged it to Hyundai Motor India’s Twitter account with their comments and a call for boycotting the car maker’s models.

On its part, Hyundai Motor India started blocking those social media accounts and later came out with a statement.

“The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country. India is second home to the Hyundai brand and we have zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view,” Hyundai Motor India tweeted.

Continuing further Hyundai Motor India said: “As part of our commitment to India, we will continue our efforts towards the betterment of the country as well as its citizens.”

The statement not expressing any regret to the original offending tweet questioning the territorial integrity of India further infuriated Indians on social media.

Here are a few reactions of Indians over the posts:

You’re done in India @KFC_India !! Pack your bags and move to Pakistan. You don’t deserve our business in India @kfc. #BoycottKFC pic.twitter.com/Oz9BMftyHy — Yo Yo Funny Singh 🇮🇳 (@moronhumor) February 7, 2022

KFC stands in solidarity with Pakistan so it's better they run their business there only.

These companies need to stop poking their nose in our internal matters.#BoycottKFC pic.twitter.com/DZa3Nctn6a — 💛Pratibha Sharma💛 (@aphrodite___20) February 7, 2022

Praying for the liberation of @Hyundai_Global from the Automobile sector. Glad I sold my Hyundai car back to Hyundai in December 2021. Shameful immature lies tweeted by Hyundai Pakistan calls for action against the pro-terror employees who did it. Does Hyundai support terrorism? pic.twitter.com/IAGNt2Gh1E — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 6, 2022

#BoycottKFC

never have i ever paid a rupee to this utter nonsense called @kfc now i won't even think of considering them.

KFC's are unhealthy for health and mental health. pic.twitter.com/Yr7UeR0hGj — Team sloth (@Hexaspects) February 7, 2022

I am amused that this #BoycottHyundai campaign is being carried out by the citizens whereas it should be GOI’s responsibility to ensure that every MNC signs an agreement that Kashmir is integral to India before being allowed to do any business in India. @narendramodi @nsitharaman — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 7, 2022

In my personal capacity and with limited reach, I request everyone not to buy a #Hyundai vehicle.



First time supporting a boycott call. Lets #BoycottHyundai. They have no respect for our national sentiments. The half-hearted statement below tells that they have no remorse also. https://t.co/RziyiBeJo7 — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) February 7, 2022

Hyundai supports TERRORISM

Hyundai supports stone pelters

Hyundai supports terror state Pak

Hyundai is against sovereignty of our nation.

Hyundai is Anti-India



Retweet if you agree #BoycottHyundai @Hyundai_Global @HyundaiIndia pic.twitter.com/OGagzS3gbd — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) February 7, 2022

I booked #Hyundai Verna a month ago & it was due to be deliver this month but after seeing #HyundaiPakistan post, supporting separatism in #Kashmir,India, cancelled the Verna & called the Honda outlet and taken the delivery of Honda City today itself.



#BoycottHyundai, thats it! pic.twitter.com/Jmqw73NvlN — CA Ashutosh Soni (@CA_AshutoshSoni) February 6, 2022

This statement from @HyundaiIndia is further insulting



Hyundai cannot be allowed to run business in India after openly supporting terrorists



There should be an investigation against @Hyundai_Global for supporting and funding terror activities#BoycottHyundai https://t.co/1U8wzdWbpA — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 7, 2022

Dear @HyundaiIndia & @KiaInd



Apologies – for your mistake

Admit – Kashmir is integral part of India



Or we #BoycottHyundai #BoycottKia — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) February 7, 2022

Hyundai Motor Group controls 32.8% of Kia Motors and along with other subsidiaries.



Boycotting Hyundai is not enough! #BoycottKia too along with #BoycottHyundai pic.twitter.com/cEFo1mFQJQ — Sanskar Rao🇮🇳 (@SanskarBarot) February 6, 2022

(With inputs from IANS)