BR Ambdekar statue vandalised in Rajasthan’s Deeg, triggers protest

Jaipur: A statue of BR Ambedkar was vandalised in Deeg district of Rajasthan, triggering protests in the area as additional police force was deployed to keep the situation under control, officials said on Monday.

People took to the streets, demanding that the person behind the act — who is yet to be unidentified — be arrested, they said.

A police officer said the protests happened on Monday morning after locals found out about the Ambedkar statue’s vandalisation. The protests resulted in damage to a fire brigade vehicle, the officer said.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar Yadav, an unidentified miscreant broke a finger of the statue installed in Ambedkar Park on Jurhara Road late on Sunday night.

The ASP said that efforts are being made to identify the accused using CCTV footage. To keep the situation under control, around 100 policemen have been deployed, he said, adding that the situation currently is normal.