Brace for 7 days of intense winter in Hyderabad; IMD forecasts fog

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad need to get ready for seven more days of intense winter along with foggy conditions forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Apart from the city, other districts of Telangana are also expected to witness intense weather conditions.

Temperature dipped

The minimum temperatures in Hyderabad have already dipped below 13 degrees Celsius in many areas including Tirumalagiri, Maredpally, Charminar, Shaikpet, Asifnagar and Nampally.

In the case of other districts, the minimum temperatures have fallen below 10 degrees Celsius. The lowest mercury level of 6.9 degrees Celsius was recorded in Kumuram Bheem district.

Meanwhile, the Telangana weatherman, who is known for accurate forecasts, has predicted that the intense winter will continue till December 31; however, IMD Hyderabad has not issued any alert.

According to his forecasts, the 25-day-long cold wave conditions will come to an end on December 31.

“Thereafter, normal winter conditions are expected in the entire Telangana with seasonal day and night temperatures,” he said.

IMD issues no winter alert for Hyderabad

The weather department has forecast that foggy or misty conditions will continue in the city till December 28; however, it has not issued an alert for the winter cold.

According to the department, the hazy conditions are likely to prevail during the night and early morning hours.

In view of the expected weather conditions, the residents need to plan their travels accordingly, especially late at night and in the early morning.