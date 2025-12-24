Rein Bazaar murder case: Hyderabad police raid Zaffar Pahelwan’s residence

In connection with the murder, a force of 60 police personnel executed the raid.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th December 2025 1:32 pm IST|   Updated: 24th December 2025 2:27 pm IST
Hyderabad police raid Zaffar Pahelwan’s residence
Hyderabad police raid Zaffar Pahelwan’s residence

Hyderabad: In a crackdown linked to a recent murder case in Rein Bazaar, Hyderabad police conducted a raid at the residences of rowdy sheeter Zaffer Pahelwan and his sons on Wednesday morning.

The murder case involves businessman Junaid Bin Mohammad Baharmoos, who was attacked on December 3.

According to bystander reports, Junaid was riding his motorcycle when two individuals, Ali Jabri and Omar Jabri, stopped and assaulted him with lethal force.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

He suffered serious injuries and later succumbed to them at Yashoda Hospital in Malakpet.

Raid at residence of Zaffar Pahelwan

In connection with the murder, a force of 60 police personnel executed the raid.

During the search, authorities recovered multiple knives and documents pertaining to suspected illegal properties.

Memory Khan Seminar

Based on the recovery of the weapons, police are registering two FIRs under the Arms Act. The accused named are Zaffer Pahelwan, a rowdy sheeter involved in 40 criminal cases; Sayeed Pahelwan, an ex-rowdy sheeter with 5 cases; and Sulemaan Pahelwan, involved in one criminal case.

Accused absconding

All three are currently absconding, and special police teams have been deployed to trace and apprehend them.

Police have urged the public to come forward with any information related to the accused or their activities.

Officials stated that rowdyism and criminal activities will not be tolerated in Hyderabad.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th December 2025 1:32 pm IST|   Updated: 24th December 2025 2:27 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button