20-yr-old Hyderabad woman dies by suicide after boyfriend refuses to marry her

Woman died by suicide by hanging at her house.

Published: 23rd December 2025 9:58 am IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old Hyderabad woman who was a student of B.Tech died by suicide after her boyfriend refused to marry her.

The incident took place in the area that falls under the jurisdiction of Meerpet Police Station on Sunday.

Years of relationship

The woman, Viharika, who was a resident of Almasguda, was in a relationship for the past few years with a man from the same locality.

Recently, the man, who is identified as Kishore, reportedly refused to marry her.

Upset over the refusal, Viharika left her home on December 17. Her parents also lodged a complaint with the police. However, she returned the next day.

Parents of Hyderabad woman approached man

After the girl returned home, her parents approached the man with the marriage proposal.

However, the man refused her parents as well.

Depressed over it, the woman died by suicide by hanging at her house in Hyderabad. Later, her body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the SHO of Meerpet Police Station said that a case has been registered against Kishore.

