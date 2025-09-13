Hyderabad: Brahmanandam, the most popular comedian in Tollywood film industry and a Guinness World Record holder for appearing in the highest number of films as a comedian, has carved one of the most impactful careers in Indian cinema. With over a thousand films and four decades of unmatched comic timing, he remains the undisputed king of comedy.

Why Not Bollywood?

During the launch of his autobiography Me in English and Hindi at the Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia, Delhi, Brahmanandam finally addressed a question fans have often asked. Why not Bollywood?

The actor admitted that language was the biggest limitation. “Comedy is deeply rooted in timing, diction, and subtlety. Hindi is not my first language, and I feel that I might not achieve the same level of impact in Hindi films as I do in Telugu,” he explained.

Connecting With North Indian Audiences

Even though he stayed away from Hindi films, Brahmanandam pointed out that his comedy reached Hindi-speaking audiences through dubbed versions of his Telugu blockbusters. These films continue to enjoy huge popularity, proving that his style of humor transcends language. “Even without Bollywood, my performances have connected with audiences across the country,” he said.

Autobiography Launch

The legendary actor recently unveiled his autobiography Me in English and Hindi at the Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia, Delhi. The book, published in six languages, was officially launched by former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who hailed him as the “comedy king” of Indian cinema. Naidu praised his four-decade-long career, recalling how Brahmanandam’s record-breaking achievements turned him into a cultural icon.