Hyderabad: Nayee Brahmin barbers protest against ‘free power for outsiders’

Hyderabad: The Telangana Nayee Brahmin Association, a body representing Nayee Brahmin barbers, has expressed its discontent with the state government’s provision of free electricity to Muslim salon owners from Bihar and UP in Telangana, akin to the 250 units of free electricity allocated to Nai Brahmins.

In protest against the state government’s ‘treatment of Nayee Brahmins’, they staged a demonstration at Narayanguda Square on Thursday, where they burnt an effigy of chief minister KCR.

They asserted that the state government’s move was a deliberate attempt to diminish the professional standing of Nai Brahmins.