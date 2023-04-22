Brahmin Kalyan Board to be set up soon, announces MP CM

If needed, Sanskrit teachers will be appointed in the state, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: On the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti on Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said his government would set up a ‘Brahmin Kalyan Board’ and include lessons about the mythological figure in the state’s school syllabus till Class VIII.

Addressing a Parshuram Jayanti event in Gufa Mandir campus here, he also said scholarships would be given to students studying Sanskrit and other aspects related to Hinduism.

If needed, Sanskrit teachers will be appointed in the state, he added.

Chouhan said a ‘Shri Parshuram Lok’ would be built at Janapav near Indore, considered the birthplace of Lord Parshuram, while a building will be constructed in the premises of Gufa Mandir for devotees visiting the temple.

Visiting Janapav, some 45 kilometres from Indore, later, the CM said Rs 10 crore will be provided for development of a ‘dharamshala’, garden and other facilities for devotees.

Assembly polls are set to be held in MP at the end of the year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

