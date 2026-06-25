Brazil beat Scotland 3-0 to advance in FIFA World Cup

Miami: Brazil strolled into the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Scotland at Miami Stadium. The game featured a masterclass from Vinicius Junior, another goal from Matheus Cunha and the long-awaited return of Neymar in the World Cup.

With two first-half goals, Vinicius Junior led the way for the five-time champions, who can now look forward to a Houston encounter with Group F’s runners-up on June 30.

For Scotland, by contrast, the dream of surviving the group stage for the first time remains in the balance. They sit third in the section with three points and a goal difference of minus three.

Vinicius has become the fifth Brazil player to score in all three games of a World Cup group stage, following in the footsteps of Jairzinho (1970), Romario (1994), and Ronaldo and Rivaldo (both 2002). On each occasion Brazil went on to win the tournament.

It only took a few minutes for the Brazilian team to demonstrate that they would leave Hard Rock Stadium in first place in Group C. With an aggressive team and pushing up the defensive line, Brazil didn’t let Scotland breathe.

Scotland had not beaten Brazil in ten previous attempts and the size of their task grew larger in the sixth minute after a goal gift-wrapped by Scott McKenna, the centre-back brought in for his first World Cup appearance, FIFA reports.

Under pressure from Rayan, his attempted ball out from the back was blocked by the Brazilian and deflected towards Vinicius Junior who sidestepped Angus Gunn and found the net for the third game running.

Vinicius Junior then had the ball in the net a second time after robbing Jack Hendry but following a VAR review, he was adjudged to have fouled the defender.

After that reprieve, Scotland gained a temporary foothold only to stumble again in first-half stoppage time as Bruno Guimaraes’ cross evaded Gunn’s outstretched arm and Vinicius Junior nodded in. Although Gunn would then make fine saves to foil Rayan and Vinicius Junior (twice), Brazil got their third goal when Bruno Guimaraes teed up Matheus Cunha to drill in at the near post.

Scotland were denied the consolation of a goal as Alisson Becker saved from a Lewis Ferguson free-kick and then twice denied Scott McTominay as Brazil secured a second straight win and clean sheet.

The introduction of Neymar Jr as a late substitute — the veteran appearing in his fourth successive World Cup gave the vast Brazilian contingent in the crowd something else to celebrate too.