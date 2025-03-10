Breaking poverty cycle: Challenges and solutions for Hyderabad’s Muslim community

Hyderabad: The economic challenges faced by the Muslim community, particularly the marginalized sections, demand a dual approach- government welfare measures and community-driven zakat funding. To achieve long-term stability, economically weaker Muslims require access to affordable public education and healthcare facilities.

A recent random survey conducted by the Helping Hand Foundation (HHF), an organization that has been actively working in healthcare and the social sector for over two decades, sheds light on the socio-economic conditions of the Muslim community in Hyderabad. The survey, which focused on the bottom 70 percent of the community earning an average of Rs.15,000 per month, highlights the struggles related to education, healthcare costs, and employment patterns.

The survey found that financial burdens, including education and healthcare expenses, are significant challenges for economically weaker Muslims in Hyderabad. To meet these demands, many families resort to borrowing at high-interest rates, leading to an ongoing cycle of debt. The burden of loan servicing further exacerbates their financial difficulties.

Low-paying employment

Employment patterns among the community’s men indicate a concentration in low-paying and semi-skilled jobs. Many work as auto-rickshaw drivers, electricians, plumbers, informal laborers in hotels and function halls, and street hawkers. Interestingly, there is minimal participation in the construction industry, but the trend of working as gig workers is gradually increasing.

Women in these households play a critical economic role, with 39 percent contributing to household income. When the male earning member is unemployed or unable to work, women’s workforce participation rises to nearly 90 percent. Interestingly, 45 percent of women surveyed expressed that they are now receiving support to work, though many prefer home-based jobs due to cultural and social factors.

One of the most pressing concerns for the community is education. Despite the low literacy rates among men and women in this segment, there is a growing awareness and aspiration to educate their children. However, the lack of adequate government schools and colleges, coupled with poor infrastructure and quality of education, forces parents to enroll their children in expensive private institutions. The survey indicated that 11 percent to 13 percent of students drop out due to affordability concerns.

With limited income, families struggle to cover school fees, books, and other educational expenses. Parents often make difficult financial choices, prioritizing education at the expense of other necessities. Without significant intervention in terms of affordable and quality public education, dropout rates and financial distress are likely to persist.

Healthcare challenge

Healthcare is another significant challenge for poor Muslims, with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease (CAD), chronic kidney disease (CKD), and cancer affecting one in three households. Medical expenses for these chronic conditions range between Rs 2,000 to Rs 8,000 per month per family. The rise of oral cancer and CKD in younger populations is particularly alarming, as families with ailing breadwinners fall into extreme poverty and emotional distress.

Limited access to affordable healthcare facilities exacerbates this problem, forcing families to rely on costly private medical services. In the absence of proper medical insurance, most of these expenses are out-of-pocket, pushing families deeper into debt.

The survey also revealed a concerning trend regarding financial discipline within the community. With minimal disposable income, high living costs, and significant debt burdens, savings among these households are almost nonexistent. A cultural inclination toward extravagant weddings, social events, and lifestyle aspirations leaves families financially vulnerable. The absence of financial planning further contributes to their inability to accumulate wealth or safeguard against unforeseen emergencies.

Helping Hand Foundation

According to Mujtaba Hasan Askari of the Helping Hand Foundation, many Muslim households rely moderately on government welfare schemes such as ration cards and the Public Distribution System (PDS). However, the lack of adequate support structures for education, healthcare, and employment continues to hinder their upward mobility.

To break the vicious cycle of poverty, economically weaker Muslims require long-term stability through systemic interventions. The following measures can significantly improve their socio-economic conditions:

Affordable education: Expanding the availability and quality of government schools and colleges can reduce the financial burden on families and lower dropout rates.

Accessible healthcare: Establishing more affordable healthcare facilities, especially for non-communicable diseases, can help mitigate financial distress caused by medical expenses.

Employment and skill development: Upskilling programmes tailored to the community’s workforce can enhance job prospects and earning potential.

Financial awareness and savings culture: Promoting financial literacy, disciplined spending, and savings habits can help families build financial security.

Mindset change and social support: Encouraging a shift toward hard work, self-discipline, and proactive career-building can empower individuals to break free from generational poverty. Community-driven mentoring and motivational initiatives can instill resilience and ambition among the youth.

Conclusion

The Helping Hand Foundation’s survey has provided crucial insights into the economic hardships faced by marginalized Muslims in Hyderabad. The findings underscore the urgent need for structural reforms in education, healthcare, employment, and financial planning. Government interventions, combined with community efforts, can pave the way for long-term stability and prosperity. By fostering a culture of resilience, discipline, and self-improvement, the community can strive towards a better future and break free from the cycle of poverty.