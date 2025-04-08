Breath analyzer tests for SCR staff at Hyderabad division

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has launched a pilot project in its Hyderabad division, introducing mandatory breath analyzer tests and biometric attendance systems for ticket-checking personnel starting April 4.

The initiative, proposed by the SCR administration, aims to enhance accountability and ensure transparency in staff operations.

The Railways Board stated that the biometric system will streamline attendance monitoring, while alcohol screening will address passenger complaints about on-duty intoxication.

A review after six months will determine whether the measures will be expanded across all divisions.

Sanjay Singh, President of the All India Ticket Checking Staff Association, highlighted the dual benefits of the breath analyzer tests.

He emphasized that the system not only deters alcohol consumption during duty hours but also protects staff from false accusations by passengers. “This step ensures fairness for both passengers and employees,” Singh remarked, underscoring the need for balanced accountability in public service roles.

Breaks for loco pilots

In a separate decision, the Railways Board ruled against mandated breaks for loco pilots, citing operational challenges.

The board clarified that directing train operators to pause duties for meals or restroom use is impractical, given the critical nature of their responsibilities. The decision followed a review of recommendations by a multi-departmental committee, which also addressed staff welfare and operational efficiency.

Additionally, the Railways Board revised the classification criteria for high-speed trains, raising the threshold from 110 km/h to 130 km/h.

The redefinition will impact staff duty assignments and safety protocols, ensuring alignment with the operational demands of faster trains.