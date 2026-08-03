BRICS anti-corruption meet to be held in Hyderabad on Aug 4, 5

Hyderabad: The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) will host two BRICS meetings in Hyderabad, Telangana, on August 4 and 5, as part of India’s BRICS Presidency 2026.

This will include the Second Meeting of the BRICS Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) and the Second Meeting of the BRICS Expert Network on Asset Recovery. The meetings are being organised in keeping with the theme of India’s BRICS 2026: “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”

The event is likely to attract BRICS member countries’ participation, along with experts, senior policymakers, practitioners, and representatives of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies.

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The Hyderabad meetings will serve as the continuation of the progress established during the First BRICS Anti-Corruption Working Group Meeting, virtually held on June 2 and 3, 2026. BRICS members will discuss strengthening international cooperation for asset recovery, enhancing transparency and accountability in governance, and combating cross-border corruption.

On August 5, the organisers will also dedicate a separate event named “Ethical Governance through Innovation and Tech-Driven Systems.” The event will provide a platform for BRICS member countries to share their experiences with tech-enabled governance, including citizen engagement, digital public procurement, transparency, accountability, and other innovative methods for integrity in public administration.

The meeting will show India’s dedication to working closely with BRICS partners through open talks and shared experiences. As the year’s final anti-corruption meeting, it aims to secure recent progress and set up long-term cooperation in fighting cross-border corruption, recovering stolen assets, and using technology for better governance.