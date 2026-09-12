BRICS Summit: Traffic restrictions, diversions in central Delhi till 9.30 pm

Motorists have also been asked to follow designated diversion routes and directions of traffic personnel deployed across the affected stretches.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian Foreign Minister Pezeshkian discuss at BRICS 2026 summit.
PM Modi meets Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. Photo: X

Traffic movement across several key stretches in the national capital will remain regulated on Saturday as Delhi hosts the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit, with commuters likely to face diversions and restrictions in central Delhi and adjoining areas, police said.

The restrictions will be in force from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm, particularly around Bharat Mandapam and the Pragati Maidan area, as well as on major corridors connecting central Delhi with other parts of the city, according to the Delhi Police.

Several important roads, including Ring Road, Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Tilak Marg, the India Gate and C-Hexagon area, Sardar Patel Marg, Patel Road, NH-48 and Parade Road, will see regulated movement at different points during the day.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Police have advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance and use metro services wherever possible to avoid delays caused by traffic restrictions and VIP movements linked to the summit.

Motorists have also been asked to follow designated diversion routes and directions of traffic personnel deployed across the affected stretches.

Emergency and essential-service vehicles will be given priority passage, police said.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The traffic arrangements are part of security and movement measures for the two-day summit, being attended by leaders of BRICS member countries and representatives of partner nations.

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button