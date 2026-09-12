BRICS Summit: Traffic restrictions, diversions in central Delhi till 9.30 pm

Traffic movement across several key stretches in the national capital will remain regulated on Saturday as Delhi hosts the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit, with commuters likely to face diversions and restrictions in central Delhi and adjoining areas, police said.

The restrictions will be in force from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm, particularly around Bharat Mandapam and the Pragati Maidan area, as well as on major corridors connecting central Delhi with other parts of the city, according to the Delhi Police.

Several important roads, including Ring Road, Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Tilak Marg, the India Gate and C-Hexagon area, Sardar Patel Marg, Patel Road, NH-48 and Parade Road, will see regulated movement at different points during the day.

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Police have advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance and use metro services wherever possible to avoid delays caused by traffic restrictions and VIP movements linked to the summit.

Motorists have also been asked to follow designated diversion routes and directions of traffic personnel deployed across the affected stretches.

Emergency and essential-service vehicles will be given priority passage, police said.

The traffic arrangements are part of security and movement measures for the two-day summit, being attended by leaders of BRICS member countries and representatives of partner nations.

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13.