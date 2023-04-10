Bride absconds after celebratory firing in UP’s Hathras

Hathras: A bride who was booked here for celebratory firing, has gone absconding after the police began searching for her.

SHO of Kotwali Hathras Junction, Girish Chand Gautam, said, “A case has been registered against the bride Ragini, a resident of Hathras Junction area, under IPC section 25(9) (celebratory gunfire). Fearing arrest, she has absconded. We are on the look-out for her. We are also trying to identify the person who handed over the pistol to the bride.”

A video had gone viral on social media which shows a bride holding a pistol and firing several rounds in air while the groom sitting beside her, looks confused.

The police have registered a case against the 23-year-old bride on the charges of engaging in celebratory firing on her wedding day.

A relative of the bride recorded the video of the incident, which took place on Friday night at a guest house in Hathras district and uploaded it on social media.

The purported video shows an unidentified man handing over a pistol to the bride, identified as Ragini, who can be seen firing in the air after the garland exchange ceremony.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said, “The matter is being investigated thoroughly. A case was registered against a bride for flouting norms related to celebratory firing after she fired four times in the air from a firearm during her wedding on Friday.”

One person in whose name the license of the firearm was issued, has also been booked on Sunday, said Girish Chand Gautam, incharge, Hathras Junction police station.

“Whoever uses firearm in a rash or negligent manner or engages in celebratory gunfire so as to endanger human life or safety of others shall be punishable with an imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine which may extend to rupees one lakh, or with both,” reads section 25 (9) of the IPC.