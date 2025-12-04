Mumbai: Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan often faces scrutiny for performing at lavish, high-profile Indian weddings. Despite being the richest Indian actor, recently joining the billionaires’ club with an estimated net worth of Rs 12,490 crore, SRK’s appearances at such private celebrations continue to trigger mixed reactions.

While some believe a superstar of his stature should avoid performing at such wedding, others argue it is simply a professional choice and part of the entertainment industry.

This week, the actor attended a major wedding in Delhi, an event that quickly went viral for an unexpected reason. A clip circulating online shows the bride requesting King Khan to deliver his now-famous “zubaan kesari” line from a popular pan masala advertisement.

The moment drew widespread attention, with many trolls claiming that the request itself was “insulting” for the superstar.

In the video, SRK responds with his trademark humour, saying, “Ek baar business walon ke saath business kar lo, jaan nahi chhodte. Gutka wale bhi na yaar.” The bride persists, prompting Khan to jokingly add, “Har baar jab karta hoon, paise leta hoon darling. Pappa ko keh dena tum.” His witty remarks left the crowd laughing, but the incident ignited mixed reactions online.

Shahrukh went to a wedding to dance…obviously got paid for it.



This girl mocked him with Zuban Kesri and Vimal gestures and asked him to do it as well.



SRK looks so embarassed but couldn't do anything 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/h0W6kgB2II — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) December 3, 2025

Another clip from the wedding shows the bride refusing to join SRK on stage when he invites her to dance, further fuelling social media chatter. While the actor smiles and gestures for her to participate, she remains still, leading users to debate whether the actor was being disrespected.

Bride refused to dance with goat SRK Shahrukh Khan..



She was like "sirf naachne ke paise diye hai.. bas naach aur nikal.."pic.twitter.com/phA8H2yuPH — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) December 4, 2025

The moments have divided the internet with some calling the situation embarrassing for the superstar, while others insist SRK handled everything with grace and humour, as he always does.

What’s your take on this? Share your thoughts below.