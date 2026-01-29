Mumbai: One of the most awaited Netflix series, Bridgerton season 4, will mark the return of fan-favourite character Eloise Bridgerton, played by Claudia Jessie, the fifth Bridgerton sibling. The fourth season will be released in two parts, with part 1 arriving on January 29 and part 2 scheduled for February 26.

Bridgerton season 4 part 1 is set to premiere on Netflix on January 29, 2026 (ET). To cater to its growing audience, the platform will offer the season in multiple audio options, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions along with the original English track.

It is time, dear reader.



BRIDGERTON IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/VrB7V6P0aO — Netflix (@netflix) January 29, 2026

However, there are a few notable changes in the cast this season. While many familiar faces will return, some characters will not be seen in the new season.

Bridgerton season 4 full cast season 4

Here is the full cast list of Bridgerton season 4, according to Variety —

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton

Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton

Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun

Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown (voice)

Victor Alli as John Stirling

Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Stirling

Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson

Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley

Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li

Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich

Hugh Sachs as Brimsley

Polly Walker as Portia Featherington

Isabella Wei as Posy Li

Who is not returning?

While most of the cast will be back in season 4, several characters will not appear in the upcoming season. Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, will not be seen in new season. Jessica Madsen, Bessie Carter and James Phoon have also been left out of the season 4 cast list, suggesting they may not return this season. Lorn Macdonald and Harriet Cains have also been excluded.

Since its debut in 2020, Bridgerton has become one of Netflix’s most popular original series, praised for its lavish visuals, diverse casting and modern take on Regency-era romance. Over the years, the show has built a massive global fan base and continues to be among the streamer’s most-watched period dramas.