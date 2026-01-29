Mumbai: One of the most awaited Netflix series, Bridgerton season 4, will mark the return of fan-favourite character Eloise Bridgerton, played by Claudia Jessie, the fifth Bridgerton sibling. The fourth season will be released in two parts, with part 1 arriving on January 29 and part 2 scheduled for February 26.
Bridgerton season 4 part 1: Release date in India
Bridgerton season 4 part 1 is set to premiere on Netflix on January 29, 2026 (ET). To cater to its growing audience, the platform will offer the season in multiple audio options, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions along with the original English track.
However, there are a few notable changes in the cast this season. While many familiar faces will return, some characters will not be seen in the new season.
Bridgerton season 4 full cast season 4
Here is the full cast list of Bridgerton season 4, according to Variety —
- Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton
- Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek
- Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton
- Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton
- Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton
- Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton
- Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton
- Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton
- Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton
- Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton
- Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte
- Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun
- Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown (voice)
- Victor Alli as John Stirling
- Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling
- Hannah Dodd as Francesca Stirling
- Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson
- Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich
- Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury
- Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley
- Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li
- Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich
- Hugh Sachs as Brimsley
- Polly Walker as Portia Featherington
- Isabella Wei as Posy Li
Who is not returning?
While most of the cast will be back in season 4, several characters will not appear in the upcoming season. Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, will not be seen in new season. Jessica Madsen, Bessie Carter and James Phoon have also been left out of the season 4 cast list, suggesting they may not return this season. Lorn Macdonald and Harriet Cains have also been excluded.
Since its debut in 2020, Bridgerton has become one of Netflix’s most popular original series, praised for its lavish visuals, diverse casting and modern take on Regency-era romance. Over the years, the show has built a massive global fan base and continues to be among the streamer’s most-watched period dramas.