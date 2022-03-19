Bright Begin Business Expo to be held on Sunday

Hyderabad: In order to encourage the youths for entrepreneurship, the Jamaat e Islami (JIH) Telangana is holding a business guidance Expo under Bright Begin guidance and skill development on Sunday, March 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Khaja Mansion, Masab Tank, Hyderabad.

The object of this expose is to encourage the nation’s youth for entrepreneurship, startups, ideation, and how to get finance for their startups.

The Expo will also guide the youths for investment, manpower acquisition, purchase, and other important business aspects.

Entry to the expo is free. Youths will be getting business ideas for their startups. People from different schools of thought, scholars, intellectuals, successful entrepreneurs, businessmen, and Industrialists will address the Expo.

For further information call Dr Shaikh Usman, secretary National affairs JIH Telangana: 9059 749058