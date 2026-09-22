Bring your sisters and chant Jai Shri Ram: MLA’s garba remark

Bhopal: A political controversy has erupted in Madhya Pradesh following remarks by the BJP MLA, Rameshwar Sharma, who said that Muslim youths wishing to attend Garba events during Navratri should bring along their “sisters and daughters” and chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

The remarks triggered sharp reactions from the opposition Congress and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), who strongly condemned the comments by the Huzur legislator, accusing him of inciting communal passions and attempting to divide society.

Addressing an event on Monday, Sharma raised questions over Muslim youths attending Garba venues unaccompanied by family members, suggesting that they should instead bring their “sisters and daughters” to the celebrations.

“This won’t cause any problem to anyone. Why should only boys come alone? Bring your sisters and daughters from home as well,” the MLA said, adding, “humare bhi Ghode tayar hain” (indicating that our boys are also ready).

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma has said that Muslim youths should not come alone to Garba events but bring along their "sisters and daughters".



The remark by the legislator from Bhopal's Huzur constituency drew condemnation from the opposition Congress and AIMIM.



Speaking at an event… pic.twitter.com/Rk7k7aHpOT — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 22, 2026

He said that if members of the Muslim community wished to participate in Garba, they could do so permanently, provided they chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and apply a ’tilak’ on their foreheads during the festivities.

Refusing to retract despite the backlash, Sharma reiterated his stance on Tuesday, maintaining that Garba is a religious worship of Goddess Jagadamba and not mere entertainment.

“If Muslims have developed such love and affection for Sanatan religion, please do not come alone. Bring your sisters and daughters, bring your parents,” Sharma told PTI Videos.

Oppns calls Sharma ‘Nafrati Chintu’

Reacting strongly to the controversial remarks, senior Congress leader Arif Masood termed Sharma as ‘Nafrati Chintu’ (hate monger) and said his comment was “highly objectionable”.

“First of all, Muslims have nothing to do with Garba. Nor do they have anything to do with it. Second, the language Rameshwar Sharma is using, I would tell him to mend his ways. Don’t be rude. This is going too far. Don’t be so rude,” Masood told PTI Videos and advised the MLA to refrain from using such language.

Mohsin Ali Khan, president of the Madhya Pradesh unit of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), also condemned Sharma’s statement and accused him of frequently trying to divide society through such statements.

Khan hit out at the BJP MLA, advising him to read the Constitution and consult senior Muslim leaders within his own party, such as Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Shahnawaz Hussain, before making statements that undermine social harmony.

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However, undeterred Sharma maintained on Tuesday that he stands by his position and said that Garba is a grand festival of the Sanatan society, a festival of worship and prayer to Mother Jagadamba, and that the entire Sanatan Hindu community worships and prays to Mother Jagadamba with their entire families.

“This is not entertainment. If Muslims have developed such love and affection for Sanatan, please do not come alone. Come, bring your sisters and daughters, bring your parents,” he told PTI Videos.

The MLA further said that “if you come to Garba and molest Hindu sisters and daughters and commit acts like love jihad, then the youth of India, the sons of India are ready to protect Sanatan.”