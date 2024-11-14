‘Brislehri, Kelvey’ water bottles seized from factory in Hyderabad’s Kacheguda

Hyderabad: Food safety department officers raided a water treatment and bottling plant, and seized large quantities of lookalike bottles of popular mineral water bottle companies. Several violations in Total dissolved solids (TDS) levels in the bottles were found in the raid on Thursday, November 14.

The raids were conducted in K2 King Aqua and Beverages located in Kacheguda, finding packaged water bottles branded to impersonate Bisleri and Kinley.

The officials seized a total of 19,268 litres of water bottles, including 5400 bottles of 1-litre capacity, branded as Brislehri, 12216 bottles of 500 ml capacity, branded as Brislehri, 1172 bottles of 1-litre capacity and 12960 bottles of 500 ml branded as Kelvey, and 216 bottles of 500 ml branded as Nature’s Pure.

The seized bottles had below-par quality standards with the bottles scoring lower than the prescribed TDS level of 75 mg/L.

The food safety officials have initiated an investigation into the bottling company, and further action will be taken as per the provisions of the FSS Act of India.