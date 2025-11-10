British Airways London-Hyderabad flight receives bomb threat

Hyderabad: A British Airways flight from London to Hyderabad received a bomb threat email early on Monday, which was later found to be a hoax, police said.

The email, received at the Hyderabad airport, claimed that a bomb was onboard the aircraft, which had over 200 passengers, officials said.

The flight landed safely in Hyderabad around 5.30 am.

“CISF and police personnel conducted checks, but nothing suspicious was found,” a police official said.

Following the inspection, authorities confirmed the threat was a hoax.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police added.