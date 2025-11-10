British Airways London-Hyderabad flight receives bomb threat

The email, received at the Hyderabad airport, claimed that a bomb was onboard the aircraft, which had over 200 passengers, officials said.

Published: 10th November 2025 6:45 pm IST
Hyderabad Airport
Hyderabad: A British Airways flight from London to Hyderabad received a bomb threat email early on Monday, which was later found to be a hoax, police said.

The flight landed safely in Hyderabad around 5.30 am.

“CISF and police personnel conducted checks, but nothing suspicious was found,” a police official said.

Following the inspection, authorities confirmed the threat was a hoax.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police added.

