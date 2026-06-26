British band ‘Gorillaz’ pays tribute to Asha Bhosle in London

Mumbai: In a moment that left Indian music fans emotional, British band Gorillaz paid tribute to late legendary singer Asha Bhosle during their recent stadium show in North London. The band performed The Shadowy Light, a track connected to Asha Bhosle’s musical legacy, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The special moment became even more emotional when Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, joined Damon Albarn and the band on stage for the tribute performance. As visuals of Asha Bhosle played in the background, the packed stadium witnessed a rare crossover between Indian music history and a global stage.

For the unversed, Gorillaz are a British virtual band created by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett. Known for blending alternative, hip hop, pop, electronic and global sounds, the band has often collaborated with artists from different parts of the world. Their latest album The Mountain also carries Indian classical influences and includes contributions linked to Indian music.

The performance came just over two months after Asha Bhosle passed away in April at the age of 92. Her death had left the Indian film and music industry mourning one of its most iconic voices.

Asha Bhosle’s voice shaped generations of Hindi cinema music, but this tribute proved that her reach was never limited to India. From Bollywood classics to global collaborations, her music continues to travel across countries, stages and generations.