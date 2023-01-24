British Board of Film Classification gives 12A rating to ‘Pathaan’

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan ” has received ’12A’ rating from the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) ahead of its release on Wednesday.

The BBFC shared the rating for “Pathaan” on its official website along with detailed rating information.

As per the rating system, no one younger than 12 may see a 12A film in a cinema unless accompanied by an adult. Adults planning to take a child under 12 to view a 12A film should consider whether the film is suitable for that child.

#Pathaan has been officially rated 12A by the BBFC in the UK … LET'S GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/IFHrZ3z1jU — 𝙎.𝙆 (@shak3342) January 23, 2023

Directed by Siddharth Anand, “Pathaan” is a Hindi language action thriller in which an undercover cop and an ex-con work together to prevent the release of a deadly synthetic virus.

The board gave the film a 12A rating due to occasional sight of bloody injuries, moderate sex references and undetailed verbal references to prostitution. There are shootings, stabbings, strangling and explosions, as well as stylised hand-to-hand fighting which includes punches, kicks, headbutts and throws.

The Yash Raj Films project, which marks Shah Rukh’s return to leading men roles after 2018’s “Zero”, also features John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

According to YRF, “Pathaan” will be released in more than 100 countries in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.