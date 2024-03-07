British Council launches STEM scholarships for women

Hyderabad: The British Council and UK universities have launched the British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM program to support female graduates pursuing Master’s degrees in STEM fields science, technology, engineering, and math – pursuing their Master’s degrees in the UK.

With 25 scholarships reserved for women from India and South Asia, the initiative aims to boost diversity and innovation in STEM.

Covering tuition fees, stipends, travel, visas, and more, the program welcomes applicants with dependents and has varying application deadlines between March and April 2024.

Rittika Chanda Parruck MBE, Director of Education India at the British Council, highlighted the program’s significance in promoting gender equity and unlocking women’s potential in STEM.