British High Commissioner to India apologies for UK visa delay, cites reasons

Hyderabad: British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis on Friday apologies for the UK visa delay. He also listed the reasons behind it.

In a video message shared on his official Twitter account, he said, “Most of you are getting your visas in to go to UK within 15 working days, but there is a long tail of complex cases which are taking much longer”.

Listing out the reasons behind the delay in UK visas, he said, ‘Firstly, because of an unprecedented surge in a demand for UK visas post-COVID. Secondly, because of global events, particularly the Russian invasion of Ukraine’.

Steps being taken to solve UK visa delay

Speaking on the steps being taken to solve the issue, he said, “We are putting more resources into this. We are training more people and we are keeping open the priority visa service which many of you use”.

He also advised the applicants to avoid committing to air tickets until the visas are approved.

UK student visas

Inviting Indian students, he said, “We want to see an unprecedented number of Indian students coming to UK this year and we will do everything we can to make sure that you get your visa on time”.

Despite UK visa delay, the processing time taken by the country is very less than in other countries.

As per many students, other countries are taking a long time for the admission process.