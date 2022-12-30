British-Indian in Dubai to be extradited to Denmark for $1.7 bn tax fraud

Dubai: A British citizen of Indian-origin, accused of money laundering and committing tax fraud to the tune of $1.7 billion, will be extradited to Denmark, a Dubai court ruled.

Sanjay Shah, 52, a British hedge-fund trader, is accused of masterminding a scam, which ran for three years since 2012, has been described as one of the largest fraud cases in Denmark’s history.

Shah’s fraud scheme involved submitting thousands of applications to the Danish Treasury on behalf of investors and companies from several countries around the world in order to receive dividend tax refunds, the Dubai Police said in a statement.

Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai, to the Dubai Court of Cassation, against a previous ruling of the Dubai Court of Appeal rejecting a request for Shah’s extradition, according to a media statement released on Thursday.

The Court of Cassation decided to return the case to the Court of Appeal for reconsideration by a different judicial body.

This Court ruled to extradite him to the Danish authorities.

Dubai Public Prosecution submitted to the Court of Appeal all papers and documents submitted by the Danish authorities against Shah, which showed his involvement in fraud and money laundering, according to the statement.

Shah, who lived on The Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, was arrested earlier this year following an extradition request from Danish authorities.

His lawyer Ali Al Zarouni said his client will appeal against the extradition ruling made by Dubai Court of Appeal.

The arrest and ruling align with Dubai’s commitment to combat illegal financial activities, including money laundering.