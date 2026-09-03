British Lifesciences lands in trouble with FSSAI over infant food

Further, the regulator informed that 3.7 tonnes of expired infant food articles were ordered for destruction as per the court's direction.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Three bowls of homemade baby food purees (plum, apple, and carrot) surrounded by fresh banana, apple, plums, and a carrot on a wooden table.
Representational image

New Delhi: Food regulator FSSAI on Thursday, September 3, said it has started legal action against Bengaluru-based British Lifesciences after it found misbranded and expired infant food products during an inspection.

In a social media post, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) informed that a large quantity of infant products were also seized.

“Strict regulatory measures were taken against British Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, following food safety inspections of infant food products. A substantial quantity of misbranded infant food was seized,” FSSAI said.

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The regulator has started legal proceedings against the company.

During the inspection, the FSSAI said that a significant quantity of misbranded infant food articles was identified and seized in accordance with the provisions of the FSS Act, 2006.

“Considering the serious nature of the violations and the potential risk posed by non-compliant infant food products to infants and young children, appropriate legal proceedings were initiated against the food business operator,” it said.

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Further, the regulator informed that 3.7 tonnes of expired infant food articles were ordered for destruction as per the court’s direction.

The expired stock was safely disposed of to prevent its reuse, diversion, or reintroduction into the food chain, the FSSAI said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

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