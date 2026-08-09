‘Bro relax’: Mrunal shuts down Yashasvi Jaiswal dating buzz

Mumbai: One viral café clip was enough for the internet to cook up a new Bollywood-cricket romance, but Mrunal Thakur is having none of it.

The actress has firmly dismissed rumours linking her with Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal, questioning how an ordinary café sighting was turned into a full-blown dating story.

The speculation began after Mrunal and Yashasvi were spotted at the same café in Mumbai’s Bandra West. Although the viral footage did not show the two interacting or leaving together, social media pages were quick to suggest that something was brewing between them.

Reacting to one such Instagram post, Mrunal wrote, “Bro relax… show me ek saath kahan? Kaise yaar, aap log itne padhe likhe log aise afwaahon ko sach maanne lagte hain?”

She also called out content creators for chasing views through unverified gossip.

“Desh mein kya kuch nahi ho raha hai. Gen Z se kuch seekhiye aur sahi muddon par videos banaiye aur zyada views milenge,” she added.

While Yashasvi has not publicly addressed the speculation, Mrunal’s sharp response leaves little room for confusion. With no video showing them together, the supposed romance appears to have been brewed out of nothing more than two people visiting the same café.