The final growl from the ‘Beast Incarnate’: Brock Lesnar retires from WWE

Hyderabad: WrestleMania 42 Night 2 gave WWE fans a lot to talk about, but the biggest moment was Brock Lesnar’s emotional exit. The night began with Lesnar facing Oba Femi. In a shocking turn, Femi dominated Lesnar and won convincingly, marking a symbolic passing of the torch to the next generation.

After the match, Lesnar sat in the ring, slowly removed his gloves and boots, and placed them in the center. This gesture is seen in wrestling as a sign of retirement. The crowd erupted in chants of “Thank you, Brock” as Lesnar hugged his long-time manager, Paul Heyman. Fans were left in tears, remembering the dominance of one of WWE’s greatest stars.

Brock Lesnar leaves his gear in the ring. What's next for The Beast?



The FIRST HOUR of #WrestleMania is LIVE RIGHT NOW on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/CkS4hoG231 — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2026

A Nostalgic Moment for 90s Kids

For Indian fans who grew up in the 90s, WWE was magic on TV. Shows like WWF Monday Night Raw and SmackDown were must-watch for kids who loved larger-than-life heroes. Icons like The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and Triple H became household names. Many 90s kids would rush home from school to catch their matches, cheering for their favorite superstars with their friends. Brock Lesnar, though from a later era, carried forward that same thrill for Indian fans, blending brute strength and incredible athleticism.

Other Big Moments at WrestleMania 42

Roman Reigns reclaimed the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating CM Punk in a blockbuster main event. Rhea Ripley won the Women’s Championship from Jade Cargill, and Trick Williams captured the United States Championship by beating Sami Zayn. The Intercontinental Championship ladder match saw Penta retain against top contenders, and Finn Balor returned as the “Demon” to defeat Dominik Mysterio in a brutal street fight.

Brock Lesnar’s Legacy

Lesnar’s career is legendary. From WWE to UFC, he has held multiple world titles and even ended The Undertaker’s undefeated WrestleMania streak in 2014. His dominance and charisma made him a favorite for fans worldwide, including India.

While WWE has not officially confirmed his retirement, Lesnar leaving his boots and gloves in the ring, the crowd’s chants, and the emotional hug with Heyman felt like a historic goodbye. For Indian fans, especially those who grew up in the 90s, it’s the end of an era that connects generations to the magic of WWE.