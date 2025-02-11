Broke or a baddie? Dating test decides your appeal

Have you ever wondered where your earnings place you on the dating market? With Valentine’s just around the corner, you can find your ‘date-worthy’ score through this website.

Topmate’s Find Your Mate website allows you to ‘check your worth’ by filling in simple details like your X username and your CTC. The CTC options go from NIL to infinity making the evaluation widely accessible to all wage groups.

Waiting a few moments presents you with the most Gen Z critique with phrases like “almost a baddie” and “potential main character energy”. Other facets of your brand like your ambition, social skills, personality and your face value are also scored to give you a final evaluation out of 100. The website also promises prizes of up to Rs 10k for the “top 10 date-worthy scores”.

The assessment has captivated the internet with some people suggesting expanding on the CTC option by including the option of “generational wealth” while some people find the option altogether hurtful. One X user commented “Why money as a filter?” to which the creator of the test replied, “Kaise leke jaoge date pe if you are not earning? (how are you going to go on a date if you’re not earning?).”

Other people have also expressed privacy concerns with one user commenting “Is it just me who thinks that this is more of a data gathering scheme where a Twitter user gets mapped to a CTC and the rest is just a black box for fun?”. However, the concern was dismissed by the start-up’s marketing head stating that they currently do not collect data.

Topmate, the startup that secures referrals for you in top companies now also presents an opportunity to get referred into the dating market. However, privacy concerns prompt users to proceed with caution.