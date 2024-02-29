‘Broken mess, fighting, trying’: Sania Mirza’s emotional note

Hyderabad: Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza, known for her prowess on the court, has been navigating a challenging time in her personal life following her separation from ex-husband Shoaib Malik, a Pakistani cricketer.

Despite all this, Sania has found solace and strength in her friends, family, and fans who continue to shower her with love and support. Her father confirmed that she sought khula, marking an official end to her marriage with Shoaib Malik.

While Sania has chosen to keep the details of her personal life private, she has been using her social media platforms to share cryptic yet powerful messages. In a recent Instagram story, she shared a post reflecting her resilience: “Some days she is a warrior. Some days she’s a broken mess. Most days, she’s a bit of both. But every day, she’s there. Standing, fighting, trying. She is me.”

On February 15, 2024, she posted a meaningful note about patience (sabr), emphasizing the importance of smiling despite inner struggles. Her note read: “Sabr is smiling at people despite all the hurting inside you. Sabr is when tears come rushing down your eyes and wiping it off before anyone notices it. Sabr is forgiving people that are cruel to you. Sabr is having full Imaan in Allah that everything will workout. Sabr is trusting Allah’s plan.”

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, who got married in 2010, are now co-parenting their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, born in 2018.