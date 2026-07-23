Brothers held for 1 kg gold theft in Hyderabad jewellery store

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Jubilee Hills Task Force, in coordination with the Banjara Hills Police, on Wednesday, July 22, arrested two brothers for stealing 1.028 kg gold.

On July 16, they had committed the theft at a jewellery store by entering it through the bathroom window. The accused were identified as Sonkamble Harish, 29, a sales executive with Gurukrupa Exports Pvt Ltd, and his brother Sonkamble Akash, 25, an office boy employed at an IT company.

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According to the police, Harish planned the theft since he was under financial distress and involved his brother in the plan.

The police said that Harish initially attempted the theft on July 16 but abandoned the robbery. The following day, he allegedly switched off the power supply, entered the office through a bathroom ventilation opening after cutting iron rods and accessed the locker.

Being an employee, he was familiar with the office layout and the closed circuit television camera (CCTV) camera locations, police said, adding that the brothers stole seven gold necklaces and seven pairs of earrings.

Police said Harish returned to work after the incident and participated in the initial inquiry, raising no suspicion.

Investigators later identified his movements during reconnaissance through CCTV footage and corroborated them with technical evidence, leading to the arrest of both accused at Mangalhat.

The stolen gold was recovered and the accused were arrested for house tresspassing under Section 331(4) and theft under sectioS 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway, officials said.