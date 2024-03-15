BRS hands over Hyderabad, another Lok Sabha seat to BSP

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has decided to leave two Lok Sabha seats in Telangana for Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) under the seat sharing agreement for the upcoming general elections.

BRS President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), on Friday, decided to allot Nagarkurnool and Hyderabad seats for BSP.

BRS said that BSP will decide its candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats. BRS will contest for 15 seats.

The decision came two days after KCR held talks with BSP leaders in Hyderabad.

The BRS chief had discussed seat sharing with BSP national coordinator and Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam, BSP state President R. S. Praveen Kumar and other leaders after BRS chief Mayawati had given a go ahead for the alliance.

BRS, which is facing a hard time after losing recent Assembly elections and defection of several leaders including three sitting MPs to BJP and Congress, decided to have an alliance with BSP. The decision was made on March 5 in the meeting between KCR and Praveen Kumar.

KCR said that since both parties share the same ideology, they have agreed to work together for the upcoming polls.

BRS has so far announced candidates for nine seats.

In 2019, BRS had bagged nine seats. Three of its sitting MPs last week switched loyalties for BJP and Congress.

BRS had won 39 seats in the 119-member Telangana Assembly. BSP contested Assembly elections on its own but drew a blank.