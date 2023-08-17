BRS asks Telangana Cong chief Revanth to apologise to cops

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Sravan Dasoju on Wednesday demanded an apology from Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A Revanth Reddy for alleged threatening remarks against some of the police officials.

A video of Revanth Reddy emerged recently in which he purportedly said that the names of some of the police officials are written in a ‘Red Diary’ and when the Congress party comes to power in the state the officials will be ‘stripped off’.

He described Revanth’s comments as absolutely atrocious, barbarian and irresponsible in a democratic society.

“Only a seasoned criminal will behave like this in a democratic society,” said Sravan in a press statement.

Sravan also questioned AICC leadership’s silence on Revanth’s repeated illegal acts and violent threats.

Pointing out that Revanth has threatened and humiliated even SCs, STs and OBCs, including Goudas, Pichukuntlas, Yadavas and Nayi Brahmins as well as transgenders, in the past, Sravan asked the TPCC chief to tender an unconditional apology to the cops.

Stating that MP Rahul Gandhi has been talking about ‘Nafrat ke Bazar me Mohabbat ka Dukaan’ all over the country, Sravan alleged that the MP was supporting Revanth, who has been trying hard to “spread the politics of hatred” in Telangana.

“Revanth Reddy is stooping to deplorable depths, using foul language and criminal intimidation that flagrantly violates any political decorum. But the AICC leadership is not taking any action against him,” added Sravan.

The BRS leader further termed the Congress’ election slogan ‘Tiragabadadaam, Tarimikodadham’ as unconstitutional.

FIRs lodged against Revanth

Three FIRs have been registered against Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy for allegedly threatening the police.

The first FIR was registered in Nagarkurnool Police Station under sections 153 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The second FIR was registered in Boothpur Police Station under sections 153, 504, 505 (2), and 506 of the IPC.

While the third FIR was registered in Jadcherla Police Station under sections 153, 504, 505(2), and 506 of the IPC, Nagarkurnool SP K Manohar said.