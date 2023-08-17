Revanth Reddy booked for objectionable remarks against police officials

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy has been booked for his alleged threatening remarks against some of the police officials of the state, the police said.

According to the police officials, three FIRs have been registered against Revanth Reddy.

“Three FIRs have been registered against Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy for threatening remarks to police,” officials said.

The first FIR was registered in Nagarkurnool Police Station under sections 153 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The second FIR was registered in Boothpur Police Station under sections 153, 504, 505 (2), and 506 of the IPC.

While the third FIR was registered in Jadcherla Police Station under sections 153, 504, 505(2), and 506 of the IPC, Nagarkurnool SP K Manohar said.

A video of Revanth Reddy emerged recently in which he purportedly said that the names of some of the police officials are written in a “Red Diary” and when the Congress party comes to power in the state the officials will be “stripped off”.