BRS declares boycott of V6 channel, Velugu newspaper for ‘supporting’ BJP

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party on Tuesday announced its decision to ban media personnel of Telugu news channel V6 and Velugu newspaper from attending the party’s press conferences. The party also asked its leaders to not appear in the channel’s debates or discussions.

The decision comes after the party’s working president KT Rama Rao’s recent remarks in a press conference on the same issue.

The party’s leader Krishank announced the decision on Twitter.

“The BRS party has decided to ban V6 channel, Velugu newspaper for their damage to Telangana’s interests at every step and for their support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Media organisations that are supposed to be impartial in a democracy have become the pocket organisations of the BJP and are peddling venom in the form of lies and fake stories on the BRS and the state of Telangana. In this context, the BRS party has decided to disallow the V6 channel and the Velugu newspaper from attending BRS party’s press conferences,” he said while also asking its party cadre to not attend debates and discussions on both the media houses’ platforms.

Boycott by BRS of BJP’s Mouthpiece V6 , Velugu which peddles Fake News . pic.twitter.com/35mf1YVAqM — Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) March 14, 2023

The party further urged the people of Telangana to understand the ‘real’ nature of these media organisations.

