BRS boycotting Prez’s address disrespectful to Dalit, Adivasi women: Telangana BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday called Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) call to boycott President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the Parliament as being disrespectful to Dalit, Adivasi women.

“BRS couldn’t digest the fact that an Adivasi woman became the President of India. If BRS had issues with the speech, the party could have raised them when they get the chance to speak but need not boycott. They should immediately issue an apology,” Sanjay said.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) decided to boycott the Presidential address on Tuesday to highlight the failure of the Union Government, while Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge and several Congress leaders are stuck at Srinagar airport due to bad weather.

Sanjay Singh of the AAP said that the address is a ‘bundle of lies’ and that the AAP will boycott it.

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of Parliament for the first time since being elected to the post. She outlayed the government’s vision for the current year.

In her first address to Parliament as President, Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday expressed her gratitude to citizens for electing a stable government for two consecutive terms and said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has been identified as a decisive government.

“Wherever there is political instability anywhere in the world, those countries are surrounded by a massive crisis. But due to the decisions my government took in the national interest, India is in a better position as compared to other countries,” Murmu said.

Terming the government, a stable, fearless, and decisive one, “Murmu said, “My government is working towards realising the big dreams.”

“My government has worked for every section of society without any discrimination. As a result of the efforts of my government in the last few years, many basic facilities have either reached 100 per cent population or are very close to that target,” the President said.