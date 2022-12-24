BRS demands ‘Bharat Ratna’ for former PM PV Narasimha Rao

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) demanded that the union government confer the Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav visited PV Ghat here on Friday and paid floral tributes on the occasion of his 18th death anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao was a great statesman, intellectual par excellence and was a multi linguist.

Praising his service to the nation, the Minister said that PV was a dynamic leader and he had introduced modern economic reforms paving the way for making India one of the largest economies in the world.

He reminded that since PV was the son of Telangana and father of economic reforms in the country, the State government had conducted a year-long birth centenary celebrations and organised various programmes.