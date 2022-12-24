BRS demands ‘Bharat Ratna’ for former PM PV Narasimha Rao

Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that former PM PV Narasimha Rao was a great statesman, intellectual par excellence and was a multi linguist

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 24th December 2022 8:03 am IST
Tributes paid to former PM Narasimha Rao on death anniversary in Telangana
Rich tributes were paid to former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao on his death anniversary .

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) demanded that the union government confer the Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav visited PV Ghat here on Friday and paid floral tributes on the occasion of his 18th death anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao was a great statesman, intellectual par excellence and was a multi linguist.

Praising his service to the nation, the Minister said that PV was a dynamic leader and he had introduced modern economic reforms paving the way for making India one of the largest economies in the world.

He reminded that since PV was the son of Telangana and father of economic reforms in the country, the State government had conducted a year-long birth centenary celebrations and organised various programmes.

Source: NSS

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button