BRS fields Galwan martyr Santosh Babu’s mother in Suryapet poll

Hyderabad: B Manjula, mother of Colonel Santosh Babu, who was martyred in the Galwan Valley clash with China, filed her nomination on Friday, January 30, to contest the Suryapet municipal elections.

She is contesting from Ward No. 44 of Suryapet town on behalf of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Former Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingayya Yadav handed over the party B-form to Manjula Bharasa. Accompanied by party leaders, she submitted her nomination papers to the Returning Officer at the nomination centre located in the municipal office.

Galwan face-off with China

Colonel Santosh Babu was martyred during a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June 2020.

At the time, he was commanding the 16 Bihar Regiment and was among the senior officers who led from the front during the confrontation, which marked a major escalation in India–China border tensions.

A native of Suryapet district, Colonel Santosh Babu was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra for his exceptional bravery and leadership.

His sacrifice drew nationwide attention and deep public emotion, particularly in Telangana, where he is remembered as a symbol of courage, duty, and selfless service to the nation.

Speaking after filing her nomination, Manjula said she had decided to enter electoral politics with the resolve to serve the people.

She said she was contesting on behalf of the BRS “with a commitment to public service and local development.”